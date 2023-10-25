Bayern Munich set two records in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League

RU RU NG NG
Football news 25 oct 2023
Steven Perez
Following their victory over Galatasaray, Bayern Munich has simultaneously established two remarkable records.

With this triumph, the Munich-based club has eclipsed a tournament record, extending its series of unbeaten matches in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League to an impressive 37 games. By the way, 34 out of 37 matches ended in victories for Bayern, and three more battles resulted in a draw.

Moreover, Bayern Munich secured 16 consecutive wins during the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, setting another remarkable milestone in this prestigious tournament.

It's worth recalling that the last time Bayern Munich experienced a group stage defeat in the UEFA Champions League was back in 2017 when they succumbed to PSG by a score of 0:3.

