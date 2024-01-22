Bayern Munich refused to let go of their forward

FC Bayern Munich forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will remain with the current German champions in the winter transfer window.

According to Florian Plettenberg, the player himself did not want to leave Thomas Tuchel's team, and the club has shown no desire to sell him as they count on the 34-year-old player. Adding to this, there have been no offers for the Cameroonian in the Munich club's office this winter.

Interestingly, Choupo-Moting, who turns 35 on March 23, has his contract with Bayern expiring on June 30. In the current season, the Cameroonian has played in 21 matches for Munich, scoring three goals. Since October 2020, he has participated in 109 matches for Bayern, scoring 38 goals and providing ten assists.

Transfermarkt values the player at three million euros. Earlier reports indicated that Bayern is close to signing Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier.