Bayern Munich is intent on enticing Barcelona's defender with superior financial terms

Bayern Munich is persistent in its attempts to sign Barcelona's defender Ronald Araujo.

As reported by the Spanish outlet Sport, the Munich club is prepared to offer Araujo a salary next summer that exceeds his current wages at Barcelona by more than twice.

Bayern had already tried to sign the Uruguayan defender in January, but at that time, Barcelona blocked the transfer. Earlier reports suggested that Barcelona would be willing to part ways with the player if he does not extend his contract with the club, which expires in the summer of 2026.

The 24-year-old Uruguayan joined Barcelona's system in 2018, progressing through the youth teams. This season, the center-back, who is also capable of playing on the right side of defense, has played 25 matches in all competitions and scored one goal. Transfermarkt values the player at 70 million euros.

Bayern Munich currently occupies the second place in the Bundesliga, trailing Bayer Leverkusen by two points. On Saturday, February 10, the teams will clash in a battle for the top spot in the Bundesliga.