Bayern Munich is considering signing a defender from Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich is showing interest in Borussia Dortmund and Portuguese national team defender Raphaël Guerreiro, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg on Twitter.

According to the source, representatives from Bayern Munich have had discussions with the player, who will become a free agent in the summer as his contract with Dortmund comes to an end.

In the current season, the 29-year-old Guerreiro has played 36 matches for Borussia Dortmund in all competitions, scoring six goals and providing 14 assists.

