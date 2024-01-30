RU RU NG NG KE KE
Bayern Munich has found a replacement for Coman. The winger may join the team now

Bayern Munich has found a replacement for Coman. The winger may join the team now

Football news Today, 06:50
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
In early December, we informed you that Granada winger Bryan Zaragoza will become a Bayern Munich player in the summer. However, the transfer might happen sooner.

According to Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich insists on Zaragoza joining the team right now. This move would help address the injury issue of Kingsley Coman, who is expected to be sidelined until the end of April.

Granada is well aware of Bayern's intentions but is reluctant to let him go. The reason is believed to be the team's difficulty in finding a suitable replacement for him, and they currently need his quality.

As a reminder, the clubs agreed on the transfer of the 22-year-old winger for 13 million euros during the winter. In the current season, he has scored six goals and provided two assists in 21 matches for Granada in La Liga.

In October 2023, Zaragoza made his debut for the Spanish national team. So far, he has played only one match for the "Furia Roja."

