Bayern is close to sighing of French defender

The deal for the transfer of right-back Sacha Boey from Galatasaray to Bayern is almost finalized.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the clubs have reached a compromise on the transfer of the 23-year-old Frenchman, and only details need to be agreed upon and documents processed. Boey will soon arrive in Munich to undergo a medical examination.

The initial offer from Bayern for the player was reported to be €15 million with various bonuses. In the current season, Boey played 31 matches for the Turkish club, scoring two goals. Transfermarkt values the player at €22 million.

Boey has been with Galatasaray since 2021, and the Istanbul club acquired him from Rennes for a modest fee (around €1.15 million). In total, the Frenchman has played 83 matches for Galatasaray, scoring four goals.

Earlier, Bayern attempted to sign Kieran Trippier from Newcastle and Nordi Mukiele from PSG, but both transfers were unsuccessful.