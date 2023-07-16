Bayern head coach Tuchel criticized one of the leaders of the team

Bayern Munich's head coach, Thomas Tuchel, has criticized midfielder Leon Goretzka from the team.

"I cannot guarantee that any of the players will be in the squad on September 1. The closing of the transfer window is still far away. However, I can confirm that Leon is currently part of the team. He had an unsatisfactory end to the last season. We expect a lot from him given his status. Goretzka still has room to grow, and our task is to help him. But I haven't heard of any plans he may have with other teams," Tuchel stated, as quoted by Sport1.

Earlier reports indicated that Tuchel had asked the management of the German club to consider the possibility of selling the player during the summer transfer window.

Goretzka, 28, has been playing for Bayern Munich since 2018. He has appeared in a total of 179 matches for the club across all competitions, scoring 34 goals and providing 35 assists. The player's contract with the German club is valid until the summer of 2026.

Since 2014, Goretzka has been representing the German national team. He has earned 53 caps, scoring 14 goals and providing 11 assists.