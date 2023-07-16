RU RU
Main News Bayern head coach Tuchel criticized one of the leaders of the team

Bayern head coach Tuchel criticized one of the leaders of the team

Football news Today, 08:00
Bayern head coach Tuchel criticized one of the leaders of the team Photo: Instagram Leon Goretzka / Author unknown

Bayern Munich's head coach, Thomas Tuchel, has criticized midfielder Leon Goretzka from the team.

"I cannot guarantee that any of the players will be in the squad on September 1. The closing of the transfer window is still far away. However, I can confirm that Leon is currently part of the team. He had an unsatisfactory end to the last season. We expect a lot from him given his status. Goretzka still has room to grow, and our task is to help him. But I haven't heard of any plans he may have with other teams," Tuchel stated, as quoted by Sport1.

Earlier reports indicated that Tuchel had asked the management of the German club to consider the possibility of selling the player during the summer transfer window.

Goretzka, 28, has been playing for Bayern Munich since 2018. He has appeared in a total of 179 matches for the club across all competitions, scoring 34 goals and providing 35 assists. The player's contract with the German club is valid until the summer of 2026.

Since 2014, Goretzka has been representing the German national team. He has earned 53 caps, scoring 14 goals and providing 11 assists.

Steven Perez Steven Perez Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
Official: Lionel Messi joins American club Football news Yesterday, 15:06 Official: Lionel Messi joins American club
Arsenal complete record transfer Football news Yesterday, 14:15 Arsenal complete record transfer
Arsenal buy Dutch defender Football news 14 july 2023, 15:03 Arsenal buy Dutch defender
Shakhtar suffered a shameful defeat in a friendly match Football news 13 july 2023, 15:42 Shakhtar suffered a shameful defeat in a friendly match
AC Milan sign Chelsea midfielder Football news 13 july 2023, 14:35 AC Milan sign Chelsea midfielder
Barcelona announce signing of Brazilian talent Football news 12 july 2023, 15:55 Barcelona announce signing of Brazilian talent
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:30 Napoli sign experienced goalkeeper Football news Today, 11:10 Bournemouth close in on Lazio's transfer target Football news Today, 10:50 Argentine Champion Decided Football news Today, 10:30 Romelu Lukaku close to joining top Italian club Football news Today, 10:10 French "Strasbourg" made a record transfer Football news Today, 09:50 PSG to buy talent from Barcelona academy Football news Today, 09:30 Lionel Messi's car almost caused a massive accident in the US Football news Today, 09:10 Riyad Mahrez to leave Manchester City Football news Today, 08:50 Manchester City respond to Barcelona's loan request for Bernardo Silva Football news Today, 08:25 Inter want to buy Arsenal striker
Sport Predictions
Football Today Sao Paulo vs Santos predictions and betting tips on July 16, 2023 Football Today Fluminense vs Flamengo predictions and betting tips on July 16, 2023 Football Today Fortaleza vs Cuiaba predictions and betting tips on July 16, 2023 Football Today Lanus vs Banfield predictions and betting tips on July 17, 2023 Football Today Cordoba Central vs Independiente predictions and betting tips on July 17, 2023 Football Today Argentinos Juniors vs Colon Santa Fe predictions and betting tips on July 17, 2023 Football 17 july 2023 Inter Turku vs KuPS predictions and betting tips on July 17, 2023 Football 18 july 2023 The New Saints vs Hacken predictions and betting tips on July 18, 2023 Football 18 july 2023 Zrinjski vs Urartu predictions and betting tips on July 18, 2023 Football 18 july 2023 BATE vs Partizani predictions and betting tips on July 18, 2023