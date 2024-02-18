Bayern fiasco, Barcelona Settles on Xavi's Successor. Daily Digest for February 18

The Dailysports team has curated a customary digest featuring the paramount sporting news for you on Sunday, February 18th.

Bavaria's stumbles continue. Munich's Bavaria suffered its third consecutive loss. This time, Thomas Tuchel's team capitulated to Bochum (2:3). With 12 rounds left in the championship, Munich's team is trailing Bayer by 8 points and seriously risks conceding the "salad bowl" for the first time since 2012.

Mourinho awaits in Saudi Arabia. José Mourinho may take over the Saudi club Al-Shabab. According to reports, serious negotiations have taken place, but the Portuguese coach declined the move. However, Al-Shabab remains persistent and intends to make a new, very lucrative offer to the coach.

PSG decides to change its transfer policy. PSG has already begun work in the transfer market with an eye on the summer. According to reports, the club intends to change its approach to signing new players. Parisians plan to forego signing stars like Kylian Mbappé, Neymar, or Lionel Messi. Instead, the club wants to focus on young and promising French players.

Barcelona has identified the main candidate to replace Xavi. Barcelona's leadership is actively searching for a replacement for head coach Xavi, who will leave the club in the summer. According to reports, the top candidate for the vacant position is current Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi.

Milan is ready to spend money on new players. The leadership of Milan understands that the team needs new blood. Club owner Gerry Cardinale stated that the club plans to strengthen in the summer and is ready to allocate up to 100 million euros for this purpose.

The head coach of the Slovak national team may take over Napoli. Napoli's management is dissatisfied with the team's results and may soon dismiss Walter Mazzarri. Journalist Matteo Moretto reports that the Neapolitan club has already been in contact with the current head coach of the Slovak national team, Francesco Čaľkoňa. If he takes over the Blues, he will hold both positions simultaneously.

Jota may not play again this season. Liverpool forward Diogo Jota may face a lengthy spell on the sidelines. The leader of the Merseyside team is suspected of a posterior cruciate ligament rupture. If the forward requires surgery, he will not play again this season. In the worst-case scenario, the Portuguese could be sidelined for up to six months.