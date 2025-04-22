Bayern decides on goalkeepers for next season. What awaits Nübel?

Bayern boasts a lineup of high-quality and promising goalkeepers both in the squad and on loan. The club has already made its decision on who will stay with the team for the next season.

Details: According to Florian Plettenberg, Bayern does not plan to activate the option for the early return of Alexander Nübel — he will remain at Stuttgart for another season.

For the next season, the Munich side is counting on Manuel Neuer, Jonas Urbig, and Sven Ulreich. As for Daniel Peretz, he might be loaned out.

Nübel himself is not eager to leave Stuttgart. His loan is set until the summer of 2026. He feels comfortable at the club and maintains a good relationship with goalkeeper coach Steffen Krebs.

Reminder: In the coming days, Bayern's management will resume talks with the representatives of Leroy Sané regarding a new contract. The club wants to clarify the player's stance on extending the partnership.