Bayern close to signing Spain defender

Bayern Munich is showing interest in Villarreal and Spanish national team defender Pau Torres, according to journalist Kerri Haugh from Sport1.de, as mentioned in her Twitter post.

According to the source, the German club is considering the possibility of acquiring the player during the summer transfer window. It may be possible to buy the player at a reduced price as his contract with Villarreal expires in the summer of 2024. Aston Villa and Juventus are also reportedly interested in the Spanish defender.

In the current season, 26-year-old Torres has played 39 matches in all competitions for Villarreal and has scored one goal.