Bayern close to signing Manchester City midfielder

Bayern Munich is showing interest in Manchester City and England midfielder Calvin Phillips, according to journalist Christian Falk on Twitter.

According to the source, the German club turned their attention to the 27-year-old player after failing to reach an agreement for the purchase of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

Phillips joined Manchester City from Leeds United in the summer of 2022 for a transfer fee of 49 million euros. In the current season, he has played 21 matches in all competitions, scoring no goals and providing no assists.