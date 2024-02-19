Bayern are set to finish this season with their current coach

Despite the recent disappointing results, Bayern Munich has no plans to sacked Thomas Tuchel and his coaching staff until the conclusion of this season, as reported by Bild.

The rationale behind this decision is the club's current inability to identify available coaches in the market capable of swiftly altering the situation. Previously, there was speculation that Hansi Flick could replace Tuchel. Flick had previously successfully managed Bayern Munich, but the club's executives have concluded that such a move would not be the right decision at this time.

However, if Tuchel fails to rectify the situation, Bayern will have a new head coach in the summer. The most coveted candidate for Munich is Bayer's current head coach, Xabi Alonso. Other potential candidates include Zinedine Zidane and Antonio Conte.

Recall that yesterday Bayern Munich suffered a defeat against Bochum (2-3). This marked the first time since 2015 that Munich has lost three consecutive matches, following previous losses to Bayer (0-3) and Lazio (0-1).

In the Bundesliga standings, Bayern Munich remains in second place, but the gap behind Bayer has widened to 8 points.