Bayern is closing in on the transfer of the PSG defender

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Nordi Mukiele, known for his versatility in both right flank and center positions, is reportedly close to moving to Bayern Munich during this winter transfer window.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the clubs have nearly agreed on a loan deal for the 26-year-old Frenchman until the end of the season. Mukiele himself is keen on the move to Bayern Munich.

Earlier, Bayern Munich's Sporting Director, Christian Freund, confirmed interest in Mukiele.

Mukiele has previous experience in the German Bundesliga, having played for RB Leipzig from 2018 to 2022. In the current season, he has appeared in only 10 matches for PSG across all competitions, providing 1 assist.

It will be recalled that Bayern has already bought English centre-back Eric Dier from Tottenham this winter.