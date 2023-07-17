Bayern and Manchester City may make an exchange of top players

According to Bild, "Bayern Munich" and "Manchester City" could potentially exchange defenders in the summer transfer window.

The German club has shown interest in Manchester City's defender Kyle Walker and is willing to offer French defender Benjamin Pavard in exchange. However, Bayern Munich expects an additional payment of 15 million euros from the English club.

33-year-old Walker has been playing for Manchester City since 2017, following his transfer from Tottenham for 52.7 million euros. He has made a total of 254 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring six goals and providing 18 assists. Walker's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024. He has also represented the England national team in 76 matches, without scoring any goals but providing nine assists.

27-year-old Pavard has been playing for Bayern Munich since 2019, after joining from Stuttgart. The transfer fee amounted to 35 million euros. Pavard has appeared in 162 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing 12 assists. His contract with Bayern Munich runs until the summer of 2024. He has also played 49 matches for the French national team, scoring three goals and providing three assists.