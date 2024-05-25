Bayer has secured their first-ever golden double by defeating Kaiserslautern to win the DFB Pokal

On Saturday, May 25, the winner of the 2023/24 DFB Pokal was decided. In Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen faced off against Kaiserslautern.

The most significant events of the match occurred in the first half. In the 16th minute, Granit Xhaka put the "Pharmacists" ahead with a spectacular strike. The Swiss midfielder's long-distance volley found the top left corner of the opponent's net.

Towards the end of the first half, Bayer was reduced to ten men. Odilon Kossounou received a second yellow card for a reckless challenge.

In the second half, the crowd at Berlin's Olympiastadion witnessed no further goals.

Bayer Leverkusen claimed the DFB Pokal for the second time in their history. This season, the "Pharmacists" also won the Bundesliga title for the first time.

Thus, the Leverkusen team achieved their first-ever "golden double," combining the league championship with the cup victory.