Bayer finds Ten Hag's replacement in La Liga

An offer has been made.
Football news Today, 01:53
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Claudio Giraldes Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

The Pharmacists are urgently searching for a new head coach.

Details: According to ESPNDeportes, Bayer Leverkusen has held initial talks with Celta Vigo's head coach, Claudio Giráldez.

Bayer's management is seriously impressed by Giráldez's style, who has been at the helm of Celta since 2024. Reports suggest that Bayer representatives have already reached out to the 37-year-old Spanish coach, but no final decision has been made yet, as Giráldez is under contract with Celta until 2027.

This season, after four La Liga rounds, Celta sits 14th in the table with three points.

Reminder: "Parting ways with a coach after just two league matches is an unprecedented situation." - Ten Hag commented on his dismissal

