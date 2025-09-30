Bayer chairman proposes introducing a salary cap in the Champions League amid the growth of the Premier League

He believes that England has a financial imbalance.

The rise of the Premier League has led to English clubs becoming more competitive in attracting players and offering them high salaries, something far from affordable for many clubs. This causes resentment abroad.

Details: Bayer Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro has called for the introduction of a salary cap not only at the domestic level but also in UEFA competitions such as the Champions League. Financial Fair Play has so far failed to eliminate the imbalance in club revenues and spending.

Quote: “The Premier League is striving to become number one in Europe, even ahead of the Champions League. A salary cap? Normally I’m against such regulations, but I believe we should fight for it,” Carro said in an interview with Bloomberg auf Deutsch.

Reminder: Currently, UEFA tournaments have a rule that a club may spend no more than 80% of its income on salaries. However, income levels vary greatly.