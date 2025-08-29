Barros Schelotto and Fattori Cleared to Return, While Costas Remains Suspended at Racing

RU RU ES ES FR FR
Football news Today, 17:45
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
The AFA Disciplinary Tribunal has reduced the sanctions for Guillermo Barros Schelotto and Federico Fattori, allowing both to take part in this weekend’s Torneo Clausura action, according to Doble Amarilla. Barros Schelotto, coach of Vélez, had been sent off against Independiente after clashing with fourth official Lucas Comesaña and later insulting the assistants. With the ruling, he will return to the touchline when Vélez faces Lanús in Liniers.

Argentinos Juniors midfielder Federico Fattori also benefited from the tribunal’s decision. Initially suspended for two matches following his red card against Huracán, he has been cleared to play and is set to rejoin the squad against Independiente Rivadavia.

In contrast, Racing coach Gustavo Costas will serve his full four-match suspension. After being dismissed against Tigre for calling the referee a “thief” and entering the field in protest, his punishment was not reduced due to his record of repeated misconduct. Costas had already received a fine following a previous incident against Barracas Central and has now been ordered to complete a mandatory sportsmanship training course within 90 days.

While Barros Schelotto and Fattori return immediately to competition, Racing will continue to be without its head coach on the bench, adding further pressure in a decisive stretch of the Clausura.

