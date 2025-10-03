RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Barker: Stellenbosch are ready for Chiefs

Barker: Stellenbosch are ready for Chiefs

Stellenbosch FC to host Kaizer Chiefs at the DHL Stadium
Football news Today, 15:08
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Barker: Stellenbosch are ready for Chiefs Alche Greeff/ BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs are returning to Cape Town this weekend. The first trip was in September when Amakhosi won 2-0 in the Betway Premiership at the Athlone Stadium.

This time the two teams are locking horns in the Carling Knockout last 16 at the DHL Stadium. The game is set for Sunday at 15:00.

“Chiefs have shown this season that they have improved,” Barker told the media. "They are very competitive. They’ve got some really good individuals.

"They’ve got a certain way they’re looking to play.

“Hopefully the Cup game gives us just a little bit of relief from the league campaign. It’s a once off opportunity to get into a quarter final, so we’re ready for it," the former AmaTuks coach concluded.

Related teams and leagues
Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs Schedule Kaizer Chiefs News Kaizer Chiefs Transfers
Stellenbosch Stellenbosch Schedule Stellenbosch News Stellenbosch Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Team News
Chiefs legend Baloyi demands decision from Amakhosi bosses Football news Today, 14:24 Chiefs legend Baloyi demands decision from Amakhosi bosses
Arthur Zwane says Kaizer Chiefs are better Football news Today, 00:26 Arthur Zwane says Kaizer Chiefs are better
Arthur Zwane happy for Chiefs youngsters Football news Yesterday, 23:49 Arthur Zwane happy for Chiefs youngsters
Vilakazi says he understands Mayo blunder Football news Yesterday, 14:08 Vilakazi says he understands Mayo blunder
Vukubi sends Mayo advice to Chiefs coaches Football news Yesterday, 12:51 Vukubi sends Mayo advice to Chiefs coaches
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos names latest squad Football news Yesterday, 08:13 Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos names latest squad
Related Tournament News
Coach Ouaddou: I was a defender Football news Today, 14:52 Coach Ouaddou: I was a defender
Tinkler: Why Sekhukhune signed Pirates defender Football news Today, 14:38 Tinkler: Why Sekhukhune signed Pirates defender
Masibusane Zongo: Sipho Mbule is not lazy Football news Today, 00:04 Masibusane Zongo: Sipho Mbule is not lazy
Broos’ words to Pirates star Mbule Football news Yesterday, 23:28 Broos’ words to Pirates star Mbule
Bafana Broos talks about Mofokeng Football news Yesterday, 13:47 Bafana coach Broos talks about Mofokeng
Sundowns coach Cardoso does homework on Nigeria trip Football news Yesterday, 12:32 Sundowns coach Cardoso does homework on Nigeria trip
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores