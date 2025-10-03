Barker: Stellenbosch are ready for Chiefs

Stellenbosch FC to host Kaizer Chiefs at the DHL Stadium

Kaizer Chiefs are returning to Cape Town this weekend. The first trip was in September when Amakhosi won 2-0 in the Betway Premiership at the Athlone Stadium.

This time the two teams are locking horns in the Carling Knockout last 16 at the DHL Stadium. The game is set for Sunday at 15:00.

“Chiefs have shown this season that they have improved,” Barker told the media. "They are very competitive. They’ve got some really good individuals.

"They’ve got a certain way they’re looking to play.

“Hopefully the Cup game gives us just a little bit of relief from the league campaign. It’s a once off opportunity to get into a quarter final, so we’re ready for it," the former AmaTuks coach concluded.