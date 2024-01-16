Barcelona's key player may recover in time for Napoli game

Barcelona's primary goalkeeper, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, is nearing a return to action after undergoing back surgery.

According to Diario Sport, the Catalan club expects the German goalkeeper to recover in time for the first match against Napoli in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

There is a possibility that ter Stegen's full return will occur on February 18th, in the match against Celta Vigo.

Ter Stegen has not played since November 12th, when Barcelona defeated Alaves (2:1). In his absence, Barcelona's goal has been guarded by his substitute, Inaki Pena, who has played in 11 matches but only kept two clean sheets.

Barcelona will face Napoli away on February 21st.