Barcelona will try to keep Rashford, but there are some nuances...
The Catalans are devising an entire plan to retain Marcus.
Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images
The striker has impressed both Barcelona's management and coaching staff.
Details: According to Barca Universal, the Catalan club wants to keep Rashford, but is unwilling to pay the €30 million buyout clause.
Among the options, the Blaugrana are considering another loan deal, or negotiating a discount on the player to reach an agreement with Manchester United.
Rashford joined Barça this summer on loan. The agreement is for one season, but the Englishman’s dazzling performances have greatly impressed the club, and now they want to keep him in their ranks.
Rashford has already played 10 matches for Barcelona, scoring 3 goals and providing 5 assists.
