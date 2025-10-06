RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Barcelona will try to keep Rashford, but there are some nuances...

Barcelona will try to keep Rashford, but there are some nuances...

The Catalans are devising an entire plan to retain Marcus.
Football news Today, 12:45
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Barcelona will try to keep Rashford, but there are some nuances... Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

The striker has impressed both Barcelona's management and coaching staff.

Details: According to Barca Universal, the Catalan club wants to keep Rashford, but is unwilling to pay the €30 million buyout clause.

Among the options, the Blaugrana are considering another loan deal, or negotiating a discount on the player to reach an agreement with Manchester United.

Rashford joined Barça this summer on loan. The agreement is for one season, but the Englishman’s dazzling performances have greatly impressed the club, and now they want to keep him in their ranks.

Rashford has already played 10 matches for Barcelona, scoring 3 goals and providing 5 assists.

Reminder: What a miss! Rashford fails to convert one-on-one against Sevilla keeper

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Manchester United Schedule Manchester United News Manchester United Transfers
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Related Team News
Rafael Yuste, Vice-President of FC Barcelona, Joan Laporta, President of FC Barcelona, and Aleksander Ceferin, President of UEFA Football news Today, 13:17 Exception! Official: UEFA allows La Liga and Serie A matches to be played outside Europe
Matias Almeyda, Head Coach of Sevilla FC, enjoys the pre match atmosphere prior to the LaLiga Football news Today, 11:08 "Everything went exactly as we planned" - Matías Almeida reveals the secret behind victory over Barcelona
Maguire leaves Manchester United! Two Saudi Arabian clubs vie for the defender Football news Yesterday, 15:57 Maguire leaves Manchester United! Two Saudi Arabian clubs vie for the defender
Luis Enrique plans Barcelona heist as PSG targets Eric García Football news Yesterday, 15:17 Luis Enrique plans Barcelona heist as PSG targets Eric García
This hasn't happened in nearly 20 years! Barcelona suffer crushing defeat to Sevilla Football news Yesterday, 12:47 This hasn't happened in nearly 20 years! Barcelona suffer crushing defeat to Sevilla
What a miss! Rashford fails to convert one-on-one against Sevilla keeper Football news Yesterday, 11:41 What a miss! Rashford fails to convert one-on-one against Sevilla keeper
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores