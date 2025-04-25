RU RU ES ES FR FR
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - April 26, 2025

In the Spanish Cup final, Barcelona will face Real Madrid. Our team has prepared all the essential information about the time and place of the match broadcast for you.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: what you need to know about the match?

Barcelona, on their way to the final, crushed Barbastro 4-0, then demolished Betis 5-1 and Valencia also 5-1. In the semifinals, the Catalans faced Atletico Madrid — the first game ended in an incredible 4-4 draw, and in the return leg, Barca secured a narrow 1-0 victory.

Real Madrid started from the round of 32, where they thrashed Deportivo Mineros 5-0. Then followed a convincing victory over Celta — 5-2. In the quarterfinals, Los Blancos defeated Leganes 3-2. In the semifinals, Real first won 1-0, and the return leg was a real thriller, ending in a 4-4 draw and securing their place in the final.

For the first time since 2014, we will witness El Clasico in the Spanish Cup final. Barcelona and Real have faced each other in the tournament's decisive match seven times: four victories for the Madrid team and three for the Catalans.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: when and where will the match take place?

The Spanish Cup final between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be held at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville. The match kicks off at 22:00 Central European Time.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 13:00

  • New York 16:00

  • Panama 16:00

  • Toronto 16:00

  • Port of Spain 17:00

  • London 21:00

  • Yaoundé 22:00

  • Abuja 22:00

  • Cape Town 23:00

  • New Delhi 01:30

  • Sydney 06:00

  • Kiribati 08:00

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: where to watch the match online

Broadcasting channels may vary in different countries. We have compiled a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

  • 🇨🇲 Cameroon - StarTimes

  • 🇰🇪 Kenya - StarTimes

  • 🇳🇬 Nigeria - StarTimes

  • 🇿🇦 South Africa - StarTimes

  • 🇺🇬 Uganda - StarTimes

  • 🇬🇧 United Kingdom - TNT Sports

  • 🇺🇸 United States - ESPN

Other countries:

  • 🇩🇿 Algeria - StarTimes

  • 🇦🇴 Angola - StarTimes

  • 🇧🇸 Bahamas - Rush Sports

  • 🇧🇧 Barbados - Rush Sports

  • 🇧🇿 Belize - Sky Sports

  • 🇧🇼 Botswana - StarTimes

  • 🇻🇬 British Virgin Islands - Flow Sports

  • 🇰🇾 Cayman Islands - Rush Sports

  • 🇨🇳 China - PPTV

  • 🇩🇲 Dominica - Rush Sports

  • 🇬🇲 Gambia - StarTimes

  • 🇬🇭 Ghana - StarTimes

  • 🇬🇩 Grenada - Rush Sports

  • 🇮🇳 India - FanCode

  • 🇮🇪 Ireland - TNT Sports

  • 🇮🇱 Israel - Charlton

  • 🇯🇲 Jamaica - Rush Sports

  • 🇯🇵 Japan - WOWOW

  • 🇱🇸 Lesotho - StarTimes

  • 🇱🇷 Liberia - StarTimes

  • 🇲🇬 Madagascar - StarTimes

  • 🇲🇼 Malawi - StarTimes

  • 🇲🇺 Mauritius - StarTimes

  • 🇳🇦 Namibia - StarTimes

  • 🇵🇸 Palestine - Shahid

  • 🇵🇦 Panama - Disney+ Norte

  • 🇷🇼 Rwanda - StarTimes

  • 🇱🇨 Saint Lucia - Rush Sports

  • 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone - StarTimes

  • 🇸🇸 South Sudan - StarTimes

  • 🇸🇩 Sudan - StarTimes

  • 🇹🇿 Tanzania - StarTimes

  • 🇹🇹 Trinidad and Tobago - Rush Sports

  • 🇿🇲 Zambia - StarTimes

  • 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe - StarTimes

