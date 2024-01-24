RU RU NG NG KE KE
Barcelona still maintains interest in the leader of Manchester City

Football news Today, 08:44
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
The agent of Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, Jorge Mendes, has revealed interest in his client from Catalan club Barcelona.

Mendes mentioned to Record that Barcelona has not forgotten about the Portuguese player, who was considered an ideal transfer for Xavi in the summer. Bernardo could be available for €50 million in the upcoming summer, but Barcelona would need significant sales to facilitate such a transfer. S

ilva, who will turn 30 in August, extended his contract with Manchester City until the summer of 2026 in August 2023. Transfermarkt values him at €80 million. In the current season, Silva has played 25 matches for the Citizens, scoring seven goals and providing four assists.

Earlier, it was reported that Barcelona is not parting ways with Robert Lewandowski for now and will allow the Pole to decide his own future.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Manchester City
