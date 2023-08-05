RU RU
Main News Barcelona set price for American defender Dest

Today, 08:20
Barcelona is planning to sell American defender Sergino Dest in the summer transfer window, according to The Athletic.

As per the source, the Catalan club is looking to receive €10 million for the player. If there are no buyers for Dest, Barcelona is open to considering the option of loaning the American with a subsequent purchase clause.

Sergino Dest, 22, has been playing for Barcelona since October 2020, having transferred from Ajax in Amsterdam. The transfer fee amounted to €21 million. He has played a total of 72 matches for Barcelona in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing four assists. With Barcelona, Dest won the Copa del Rey in the 2020/2021 season.

In the previous season, Dest was on loan at Milan. He played 14 matches for the Italian club in all competitions, without scoring any goals or providing any assists.

Dest has been representing the United States national team since 2019. He has played 26 matches for the American national team, scoring two goals, providing four assists, and receiving two yellow cards and one red card.

