The same old problems.
Football news Today, 03:12
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
In just over a week, Robert Lewandowski will turn 37, pushing Barcelona to plan for a long-term successor to the Polish goal machine. The Catalan club had a promising option lined up, but it slipped away.

Details: According to Diario Sport, Barcelona had set their sights on RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko. The transfer was intended for next summer, but the club understood that financial restrictions would not allow the Blaugrana to delay the move for another year.

Moreover, in Catalonia, they simply couldn't compete with the resources of Manchester United, who splashed out an eye-watering €85 million for the striker. The club's financial situation now forces them to look for more affordable options, possibly in secondary markets, or even to abandon the search for a classic number nine in favor of more versatile players.

Reminder: Previously, the Polish striker himself commented on the fact that he never got the chance to play in the Premier League.

