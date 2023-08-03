RU RU
Main News “Barcelona” president announced the main task for the season

“Barcelona” president announced the main task for the season

Football news Today, 06:00
“Barcelona” president announced the main task for the season Photo: FC Barcelona

Barcelona President Joan Laporta spoke about the challenges facing the team in the new season.

According to the head of the Spanish grand, the main goal for the team is to win the national championship.

"Last season our top priority was the Spanish league and next season we see it as our main goal as well. However, we would like to do better in the Champions League and be contenders to win this tournament. Still, the Spanish league remains our top priority. ", - quotes the words of Laporta CNN.

Last season, "Barcelona" won the championship of Spain without any problems, having won the lead from the very first rounds.

At the same time, Barça completely failed in the Champions League, where they failed to overcome the group stage. In their group, the Catalans took third place, breaking into the Europa League. But in this tournament, the team dropped out at the first stage of the playoffs.

The new season of the championship of Spain will begin on August 11. In the debut round of the national championship, the national champion will play with Getafe on August 13.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Barcelona LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Gianluigi Buffon announces his retirement from football Football news Yesterday, 12:48 Gianluigi Buffon announces his retirement from football
Shakhtar missed the victory in the away match of the championship of Ukraine Football news Yesterday, 12:31 Shakhtar missed the victory in the away match of the championship of Ukraine
"Dnepr-1" failed to get into the Champions League Football news 01 aug 2023, 15:34 "Dnepr-1" failed to get into the Champions League
“Real” is ready to sell the Ukrainian Andriy Lunin: the price is named Football news 01 aug 2023, 14:55 “Real” is ready to sell the Ukrainian Andriy Lunin: the price is named
Sadio Mane joins Cristiano Ronaldo Football news 01 aug 2023, 14:23 Sadio Mane joins Cristiano Ronaldo
Chelsea join fight for Kylian Mbappe Football news 31 july 2023, 16:47 Chelsea join fight for Kylian Mbappe
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:00 “Barcelona” president announced the main task for the season Football news Today, 05:00 PSG have found a replacement for Mbappe and have already agreed on a contract Football news Today, 03:00 Arsenal lose one of the leaders before the start of the season Football news Yesterday, 23:43 Juventus easily beat Real Madrid in a bright match Football news Yesterday, 23:36 Messi scored twice in the second match in a row Football news Yesterday, 16:54 Dries Mertens takes Galatasaray to Champions League 3rd round Football news Yesterday, 16:46 Arsenal win the Emirates Cup Football news Yesterday, 16:36 11 goals: RB Leipzig score a very impressive victory Football news Yesterday, 14:15 Harry Kane could move to Bayern for a small fee Football news Yesterday, 14:00 Manchester City have agreed to sign the RB Leipzig defender. The transfer will be a record in histor
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Tobol vs Basel 3 August 2023 Football Today Panevėžys vs Hapoel Beer Sheva predictions and betting tips on August 3, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Rosenborg vs Crusaders 3 August 2023 Football Today Rosenborg vs Crusaders predictions and betting tips on August 3, 2023 Football Today Luzern vs Djurgarden: predictions and betting tips on August 3, 2023 Football Today Vitoria Guimaraes vs Celje predictions and betting tips on August 3, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Sao Lorenzo vs Sao Paulo 3 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Flamengo vs Olimpia 3 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for America Mineiro vs Red Bull Bragantino 3 August 2023 Football 04 aug 2023 Hertha vs Wehen predictions and betting tips on August 4, 2023