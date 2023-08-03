“Barcelona” president announced the main task for the season

Barcelona President Joan Laporta spoke about the challenges facing the team in the new season.

According to the head of the Spanish grand, the main goal for the team is to win the national championship.

"Last season our top priority was the Spanish league and next season we see it as our main goal as well. However, we would like to do better in the Champions League and be contenders to win this tournament. Still, the Spanish league remains our top priority. ", - quotes the words of Laporta CNN.

Last season, "Barcelona" won the championship of Spain without any problems, having won the lead from the very first rounds.

At the same time, Barça completely failed in the Champions League, where they failed to overcome the group stage. In their group, the Catalans took third place, breaking into the Europa League. But in this tournament, the team dropped out at the first stage of the playoffs.

The new season of the championship of Spain will begin on August 11. In the debut round of the national championship, the national champion will play with Getafe on August 13.