Barcelona may sign Villarreal veteran

"Barcelona" is showing interest in Villarreal midfielder Daniel Parejo, according to Barca Universal.

According to the source, the Catalan club may acquire the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. He could potentially replace Sergio Busquets, who has left the club.

In the recently concluded season, 34-year-old Parejo played 50 matches in all competitions for Villarreal, scoring three goals and providing six assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.