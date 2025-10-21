ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Barcelona looking to hijack Gonçalo Inácio transfer. Sporting doing everything to keep their star defender

Barcelona looking to hijack Gonçalo Inácio transfer. Sporting doing everything to keep their star defender

The Catalans aim to bolster their backline, but the Lisbon club is determined not to let go of their leader.
Football news Today, 02:12
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Goncalo Inacio of Sporting CP in action during the Portuguese Super Cup match between Sporting CP Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

A thrilling battle awaits us on the transfer market.

Details: According to Diario Sport, 24-year-old Portuguese central defender Gonçalo Inácio of Sporting has caught the serious attention of Barcelona, whose interest in the player is growing stronger by the day.

In Lisbon, they fully realize that keeping hold of the player will be tough—especially since his current contract with Sporting runs until 2027. That's why the club is ready to offer him a new, improved deal until 2030, including a release clause set at €80 million.

Negotiations for the new contract between Sporting and Inácio are expected to begin soon.

Gonçalo Inácio is a product of the Sporting academy. He made the tough climb from the youth ranks to the senior team, where he was promoted in 2020.

In total, Inácio has played 224 matches for Sporting, scoring 21 goals and providing 14 assists. According to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at €45 million.

Reminder: Barcelona seriously interested in Mason Greenwood

