Barcelona legend Valdés becomes head coach of the fourth division team Real Ávila
Football news Today, 15:30Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
The main goalkeeper of Pep Guardiola's legendary Barcelona, Víctor Valdés, is trying to find himself in the role of head coach.
Details: Today, Valdés officially became the head coach of the fourth Spanish division club Real Ávila.
Valdés signed a contract with the new club until the summer of next year.
Previously, Valdés coached Barcelona U-19, but since 2021 he has been without a job.
Real Ávila currently occupies the fourth position in their division and has a good chance of playing in the playoffs for the right to be promoted.
Reminder: Previously, former Barcelona midfielder Andrés Iniesta announced his desire to start a coaching career.
Related teams and leagues
Real Avila Primera División RFEF Spain
