Barcelona legend Valdés becomes head coach of the fourth division team Real Ávila

The main goalkeeper of Pep Guardiola's legendary Barcelona, Víctor Valdés, is trying to find himself in the role of head coach.

Details: Today, Valdés officially became the head coach of the fourth Spanish division club Real Ávila.

Valdés signed a contract with the new club until the summer of next year.

Previously, Valdés coached Barcelona U-19, but since 2021 he has been without a job.

Real Ávila currently occupies the fourth position in their division and has a good chance of playing in the playoffs for the right to be promoted.

