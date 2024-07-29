Barcelona is preparing a transfer offer for RB Leipzig's midfielder

Barcelona continues to search for players to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season. One option is RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo.

According to insider Fabrizio Romano, the Catalan club has already been in contact with the Spanish footballer's camp. Discussions are currently underway within Barcelona regarding the offer they plan to send to RB Leipzig. Additionally, Barcelona is still awaiting a response from Nico Williams.

Recently, it was reported that despite Barcelona's confidence in securing the deal, it is not excluded that Williams may remain in Bilbao for at least one more season.

Notably, to improve their situation, Barcelona is prepared to part with some of their players. The list of players that the Blaugrana are willing to sell includes Ansu Fati, Frenkie de Jong, Ronald Araújo, and Raphinha.