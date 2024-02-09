Barcelona is obligated to pay a substantial fine for tax infractions

RU RU NG NG
The court has delivered a verdict against Barcelona, obligating the club to pay a fine for tax violations, as reported by Marca.

It has been disclosed that the case pertains to the years 2012-2015, during the tenure of Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu as leaders of Barcelona. The initial decision in the case was rendered in 2020, when the court found that the club unlawfully paid taxes on commissions to football agents.

Barcelona appealed this decision, but the appeal was dismissed. The National Criminal and Administrative Court acknowledged the club's breach of rules and imposed a fine of 23 million euros. However, this verdict is still subject to further appeal. Barcelona may file an appeal to the Supreme Court.

It has been revealed that the club has already stated its intention to appeal. Furthermore, Barcelona aims to strengthen the position it has developed over recent years.

It's worth noting that Barcelona has filed a lawsuit against the Russian club Zenit with the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The Catalan side alleges that representatives from Russia failed to pay bonuses as stipulated during the sale of a Brazilian player.

