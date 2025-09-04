RU RU ES ES FR FR
"Barcelona is making a mistake". Pochettino launches sharp criticism at the club

The past comes back to haunt.
Football news Today, 05:20
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Barcelona is making a mistake. Pochettino launches sharp criticism at the club Getty Images

Both as a player and as a coach, Mauricio Pochettino spent a significant amount of time at Espanyol—a club that, to put it mildly, does not have friendly relations with its neighbors from Barcelona. This history is reflected in the Argentine's rhetoric towards the Blaugrana.

Details: Pochettino emphasized that Espanyol represents Catalonia more than Barcelona does, and argued that the Blaugrana's policies are deeply misguided.

Quote: "I believe Espanyol is a much more independent club and much more Catalan than Barcelona. I always try to explain this, and no one should take offense. They say that Barcelona is 'more than a club.' What does that mean? That children should be raised with certain ideas? I think Barcelona is mistaken in this regard. Every team has its own culture, and Barcelona is a great club.

But I don't share what they want to impose on me or sell to the people. The phrase: 'I'd rather go work on my farm in Argentina than coach Barcelona'? That still stands, doesn't it? My identification with Espanyol is absolute. People always say to me: 'Let's see, if one day Barça offers you a job, let's see what you say.' I can say that I will not coach Barcelona," Pochettino told Mundo Deportivo.

