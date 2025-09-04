"Barcelona is making a mistake". Pochettino launches sharp criticism at the club

The past comes back to haunt.

Both as a player and as a coach, Mauricio Pochettino spent a significant amount of time at Espanyol—a club that, to put it mildly, does not have friendly relations with its neighbors from Barcelona. This history is reflected in the Argentine's rhetoric towards the Blaugrana.

Details: Pochettino emphasized that Espanyol represents Catalonia more than Barcelona does, and argued that the Blaugrana's policies are deeply misguided.