Barcelona is anticipating significant squad changes in the summer

Barcelona is expected to undergo significant squad changes in the summer. According to Sport, the club's sporting director, Deco, will be tasked with a substantial overhaul following Xavi's departure.

It is anticipated that five or six players will leave the team. Marcos Alonso and Sergi Roberto are almost certain not to continue with the Blaugranas, as their contracts with the club expire in the summer.

Rafinha, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, and Jules Kounde are also reported to be potentially on their way out.

In terms of transfers, Deco will aim to sign a holding midfielder, a left-winger, and a left-back to replace Alejandro Balde. Additionally, the sporting director will endeavor to retain on loan João Cancelo and João Félix.

Earlier reports suggested that the search for a new head coach for Barcelona had caused disagreements within the club's management.