Barcelona intends to keep two players in its ranks

The well-known Portuguese agent Jorge Mendes commented on the future of his clients, João Félix and João Cancelo, who are currently on loan at Barcelona.

As stated by Mendes in a comment to Record, Barcelona intends to keep both players in its ranks:

"Barcelona wants to retain Félix and Cancelo, and after the end of this season, they want to make their contracts permanent."

Félix is on loan from Atlético Madrid until the end of the season. In the current season, he has played 26 matches for Barcelona, scoring seven goals and providing five assists. Transfermarkt values him at 40 million euros.

Cancelo, who is on loan from Manchester City, played a slightly fewer number of matches for Barcelona, totaling 22 appearances. He scored three goals and provided two assists. Transfermarkt also values him at 40 million euros.

Earlier, we reported on the conditions under which Pep Guardiola's team is willing to let Cancelo stay at Barcelona.