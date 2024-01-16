RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Manchester City is prepared to let the defender stay in Barcelona, but only under one condition

Manchester City is prepared to let the defender stay in Barcelona, but only under one condition

Football news Today, 07:51
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
Manchester City is prepared to let the defender stay in Barcelona, but only under one condition Manchester City is prepared to let the defender stay in Barcelona, but only under one condition

Manchester City's defender João Cancelo is attracting attention in the transfer market, and the club intends to capitalize on this demand.

According to the Spanish portal Sport, Manchester City will allow the Portuguese player to stay at Barcelona, where he is currently on loan, but only if the Catalans pay for the transfer in cash. Manchester City does not entertain the possibility of a player exchange.

It was previously reported that Barcelona might offer Manchester City their defender Alejandro Balde in exchange, but the English club quickly dismissed this idea.

Chelsea is also showing interest in Cancelo. Now, for Barcelona to sign the Portuguese player, they will need to sell someone to avoid financial fair play issues.

Balde has played in 25 matches for Barcelona this season, scoring one goal. Cancelo, on the other hand, has played slightly fewer matches for the Blaugranas (22) but has been more productive, contributing with three goals and two assists.

It was previously reported that Manchester United and Bayern Munich are interested in Barcelona's defender Ronald Araujo.

Popular news
The FA Cup replay. West Ham's sensational relegation and Wolverhampton's victory Football news Today, 17:14 The FA Cup replay. West Ham's sensational relegation and Wolverhampton's victory
Juventus secured victory over Sassuolo, thanks to Vlahović's brace Football news Today, 16:37 Juventus secured victory over Sassuolo, thanks to Vlahović's brace
Cruyff, Beckenbaurer, Muller. The top 10 footballers of the 70s have been named Football news Today, 16:26 Cruyff, Beckenbaurer, Muller. The top 10 footballers of the 70s have been named
A fantastic result: Namibia wins for the first time in AFCON history Football news Today, 14:47 A fantastic result: Namibia wins for the first time in AFCON history
Ivory Coast vs Nigeria: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 14:03 Ivory Coast vs Nigeria: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news
Is it a penalty? The referee's decision at 90th+ min decided the result of the AFCON 2023 match Football news Today, 11:44 Is it a penalty? The referee's decision at 90th+ min decided the result of the AFCON 2023 match
More news
Best Betting Sites
1xBet 1xBet Promo Code Visit site 1Win 1win Promo Code Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 17:21 Iga Swiatek commented on her victory over Kenin at the start of the Australian Open 2024 Football news Today, 17:14 The FA Cup replay. West Ham's sensational relegation and Wolverhampton's victory Football news Today, 17:04 Roma sacked Mourinho; Benzema will not join Manchester United. Top transfer news for January 16 Football news Today, 16:58 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:53 Mali confidently defeated South Africa in the AFCON match Football news Today, 16:37 Juventus secured victory over Sassuolo, thanks to Vlahović's brace Football news Today, 16:26 Cruyff, Beckenbaurer, Muller. The top 10 footballers of the 70s have been named Boxing News Today, 16:08 Joshua - Ngannou: it is known whether a rematch between boxers is possible Football news Today, 15:50 Another injury. Bayern has lost a key defender for an indefinite period Football news Today, 15:44 A Tottenham defender is moving to Brentford on a loan agreement
Best bonuses
All
Betway Sign Up Bonus Receive
Paddy Power Sign Up Offer & Promo Code Receive Paddy Power
William Hill Bonus Drop Receive William Hill
Betfair Promo Codes and Sign Up Offer Receive Betfair
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Marta Kostyuk vs Elise Mertens prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Brenda Fruhvirtova vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Jordan Thompson vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Lebanon vs China prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Tajikistan vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Morocco vs Tanzania prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Olympiacos vs Panathinaikos prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Valencia vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024