Manchester City is prepared to let the defender stay in Barcelona, but only under one condition

Manchester City's defender João Cancelo is attracting attention in the transfer market, and the club intends to capitalize on this demand.

According to the Spanish portal Sport, Manchester City will allow the Portuguese player to stay at Barcelona, where he is currently on loan, but only if the Catalans pay for the transfer in cash. Manchester City does not entertain the possibility of a player exchange.

It was previously reported that Barcelona might offer Manchester City their defender Alejandro Balde in exchange, but the English club quickly dismissed this idea.

Chelsea is also showing interest in Cancelo. Now, for Barcelona to sign the Portuguese player, they will need to sell someone to avoid financial fair play issues.

Balde has played in 25 matches for Barcelona this season, scoring one goal. Cancelo, on the other hand, has played slightly fewer matches for the Blaugranas (22) but has been more productive, contributing with three goals and two assists.

It was previously reported that Manchester United and Bayern Munich are interested in Barcelona's defender Ronald Araujo.