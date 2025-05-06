Barcelona in shock. Premier League reschedules Tottenham match due to potential Europa League final

Recently, Barcelona voiced their outrage after their final match against Real Valladolid was refused rescheduling, denying the players extra rest between games against Inter. As it turns out, not every league is as uncompromising as La Liga.

Details: According to the Evening Standard, given that Tottenham could reach the Europa League final, the English Premier League has moved the Spurs' away fixture against Aston Villa from May 18 to May 16. As a result, Ange Postecoglou’s squad will get two extra days of rest ahead of a potential showdown in Bilbao.

Interestingly, this initiative from the North London club did not sit well with their opponents, but the EPL stood its ground and pushed through the change. This means that both Spurs and Manchester United will have the same amount of preparation time for the Europa League final, should they both make it to the tournament’s climax.

Reminder: Tottenham will have to finish the season without James Maddison, who suffered a knee injury during a European clash against Bodo/Glimt and will miss the rest of the campaign.