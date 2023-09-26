RU RU NG NG
Main News Barcelona have targeted the Leicester midfielder

Football news Today, 10:25
Barcelona have targeted the Leicester midfielder Photo: https://www.instagram.com/ndidi25/

Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has become a transfer target for Barcelona in the next transfer window, according to Diario Sport.

The defensive midfielder's contract with Leicester expires next summer and he will become a free agent. Several top clubs are monitoring the footballer, among them Barcelona, who have been monitoring the Leicester midfielder for several years.

As a result of last season's Premier League Leicester was relegated to the Championship, so several clubs have already approached the club about the transfer of Ndidi. Bayern were in talks for him, but the price was deemed excessive as he had one year left on his contract. Atletico Madrid and Juventus are also interested in the player.

A few years ago, Barcelona already approached Leicester, but the Catalans refused to pay 70 million euros. The club are well aware of the holding midfielder's potential, so they will look to sign Ndidi next summer transfer window.

Wilfred Ndidi joined Leicester from Genk in 2017 for €17 million. He did not leave the club after relegation to the Championship and played ten matches this season and was able to score three goals and provide one assist.

