Barcelona has not ruled out selling one of its biggest talents

Barcelona is planning a significant overhaul of its squad this summer, and a new candidate has emerged as a potential departure.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona is now considering the possibility of selling one of its brightest talents, Alejandro Balde. However, for this to happen, the Spanish champions would require a very favorable offer.

Barcelona is dissatisfied with Balde's performance this season. The 20-year-old defender has played in 28 matches across all competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist. At the end of the previous month, Balde suffered a serious injury, ruling him out not only for the remainder of the season but also for the 2024 European Championship.

However, the potential sale of Balde hinges on whether Barcelona can secure the acquisition of João Cancelo.

Earlier reports indicated interest in Balde from Manchester City and Bayern Munich.