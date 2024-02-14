Barcelona has put forward for transfer a striker who has problems with his teammates

The atmosphere in Barcelona's locker room continues to become electrifying. The squad is not a friendly one for all players.

According to El Chiringuito TV, Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, who, moreover, is up for transfer, does not get along with all his teammates. Earlier it was reported that the Blaugrana will not rush the departure of the 35-year-old Pole and will give him the opportunity to determine his future.

Since his transfer from Bayern Munich, the striker has scored 48 goals and given 14 assists in 78 games for Barcelona. His contract is valid until the summer of 2026. This season, the Pole has scored 15 goals and given six assists in 32 matches for the Blaugranas.

Lewandowski's team, who are the reigning Spanish champions, are in third place in the current La Liga campaign, ten points behind leaders Real Madrid.