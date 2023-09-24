RU RU NG NG
Main News Barcelona have lost a key player

Barcelona have lost a key player

Football news Today, 04:27
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Barcelona have lost a key player de Yong/Uncnown author

In yesterday's match of the sixth round of La Liga, Barcelona defeated Celta Vigo (3-2). However, on the 36th minute, Barcelona's coach had to substitute their star midfielder, Frenkie de Jong.

De Jong suffered a leg injury but walked off the field on his own, initially appearing not to be a serious injury. However, after the initial scans, it became evident that the injury was more problematic than it seemed at first. The Dutch midfielder sustained an ankle injury and is expected to be sidelined for at least a month.

If the doctors' concerns are confirmed, the player will miss the UEFA Champions League matches against Porto on October 4th and Shakhtar Donetsk on October 25th. Additionally, there's a high likelihood he'll also miss the first El Clásico of the season on October 28th.

Last season, Frenkie de Jong played 33 matches for Barcelona, scoring two goals and providing four assists. He joined Barcelona in the 2018/19 season from Ajax for €86 million. Currently, according to Transfermarkt, the player's market value is estimated at €75 million.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona LaLiga Spain
Popular news
The German national team has a new head coach Football news 22 sep 2023, 06:30 The German national team has a new head coach
Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football Football news 21 sep 2023, 04:34 Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football
Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union Football news 21 sep 2023, 02:43 Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union
Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League Football news 21 sep 2023, 01:00 Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League
Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half Football news 20 sep 2023, 23:52 Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half
Modric could become Messi's teammate Football news 20 sep 2023, 02:30 Modric could become Messi's teammate
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site Bet365 Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:23 Premier League clubs are keeping an eye on Dembele Football news Today, 05:39 The Man Utd striker had an accident and crashed his Rolls Royce for £700,000 Football news Today, 05:00 Bruno Fernandes gave his Man of the Match award against Burnley to Johnny Evans Football news Today, 04:27 Barcelona have lost a key player Football news Today, 03:47 Guardiola is angry at Rodri for sending off against Nottingham Forest Football news Today, 03:01 Xavi on the list of the best Barcelona coaches Football news Today, 02:34 Brazil has announced an expanded bid for the World Cup qualifying matches in October Football news Yesterday, 17:39 Fantastic comeback. Highlights of the match Barcelona - Celta 3-2 Football news Yesterday, 17:06 Manchester United beat Burnley away Football news Yesterday, 17:03 English Premier League 2023–24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 6
Sport Predictions
Football Today Brighton vs Bournemouth prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football Today Chelsea vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football Today Liverpool vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football Today Arsenal vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football Today Atalanta vs Cagliari prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football Today Rangers vs Motherwell prediction and betting tips Football Today Sheffield United vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football Today Bologna vs Napoli prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football Today Torino vs Roma prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football Today Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023