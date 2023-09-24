Barcelona have lost a key player

In yesterday's match of the sixth round of La Liga, Barcelona defeated Celta Vigo (3-2). However, on the 36th minute, Barcelona's coach had to substitute their star midfielder, Frenkie de Jong.

De Jong suffered a leg injury but walked off the field on his own, initially appearing not to be a serious injury. However, after the initial scans, it became evident that the injury was more problematic than it seemed at first. The Dutch midfielder sustained an ankle injury and is expected to be sidelined for at least a month.

If the doctors' concerns are confirmed, the player will miss the UEFA Champions League matches against Porto on October 4th and Shakhtar Donetsk on October 25th. Additionally, there's a high likelihood he'll also miss the first El Clásico of the season on October 28th.

Last season, Frenkie de Jong played 33 matches for Barcelona, scoring two goals and providing four assists. He joined Barcelona in the 2018/19 season from Ajax for €86 million. Currently, according to Transfermarkt, the player's market value is estimated at €75 million.