Barcelona have identified their main candidate to replace Xavi Hernandez

Very recently, Barcelona's head coach, Xavi Hernandez, made a statement announcing his decision to leave the club at the end of the season.

The management of the Catalan club has already begun the search for a replacement in the coaching role. According to reports from the Daily Mail, the leading candidate from the entire list of contenders is the current manager of Brighton, Roberto De Zerbi.

De Zerbi's contract with the "Seagulls" runs until 2026, but his impressive start to his coaching career on the south coast of England has piqued interest from other clubs across Europe.

Diario Sport asserts that Barcelona's president, Joan Laporta, has requested information on the profile of the 44-year-old De Zerbi as part of the plan to replace Xavi. Laporta is said to admire De Zerbi's handling of his players, as well as his personal demeanor, and the manager's agents recently visited the Catalan capital.

Despite his contract running until 2026, Brighton is formulating contingency plans in case their manager departs in the summer. Liverpool and Manchester United are also among the admirers of the Italian's style and are considering him as a replacement for their own managers.