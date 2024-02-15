Premier League club ready for potential departure of its coach in the summer

A Premier League club is preparing for the departure of its coach amid growing interest in his coach.

According to the Daily Mail, Brighton are working on a plan B in case of Roberto De Zerbi's departure, with several top clubs interested in him.

The mentor is being actively sought by Liverpool as Jürgen Klopp's successor, but there are admirers of the Italian in the opponents of the "scousers" - Manchester United, where the INEOS group now controls football operations.

In addition to Premier League clubs, the ex-Shakhtar Donetsk coach has also been linked with Barcelona, although it is noted that the Italian's move to Catalonia is unlikely.

De Zerbi's brash style of play has won him admirers across Europe, although his results at Brighton this season have been mixed, with the Seagulls having won just four of their last 18 Premier League games, although they have reached the last 16 of the Europa League in that time.