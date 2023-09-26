RU RU NG NG
Barcelona have a verbal agreement with Man City to buy Cancelo

Football news Today, 15:53
Barcelona have a verbal agreement with Man City to buy Cancelo Photo: https://www.instagram.com/jpcancelo/

The reigning La Liga champions have a verbal agreement with Manchester City to buy Joao Cancelo, according to El Chiringuito.

According to sources, Barcelona reached a verbal agreement with the English team to reduce the price of the full-back and buy him out in the summer of 2024. Manchester City wants to get 35 million euros for their player.

Despite this amount and this agreement between the clubs, the Catalans will need to sell one of their players to fit into La Liga's financial fair play. However, there is a possibility that City could raise the price if Cancelo continues to impress for Barca. Also, given the fact that they valued him at €70m in January 2023 when he was on loan at Bayern Munich.

It will be recalled that the management of Manchester City informed Cancel that he is no longer part of Pep Guardiola's plans. Because of this, the player initially went on loan to Bavaria, where he spent the second half of the 2022-2023 season, but Munich did not want to buy the player. This summer, the Portuguese moved to Barcelona on a one-year loan and feels happy here and wants to continue his performances for this team.

