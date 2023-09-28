Barcelona has reduced its net debt

RU RU NG NG
Football news
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Barcelona has reported that their net profit after tax for the year amounted to 304 million euros, as stated on the club's website.

Throughout the 2022-2023 season, Barcelona achieved consolidated operational revenue of 1.259 billion euros with operational expenses totaling 1.165 billion euros. At the commercial level, the club achieved record-breaking figures in its entire history, with revenue of 351 million euros (a 43% increase compared to the previous year). Sponsorship revenue almost reached 200 million euros, and sales in Barça Stores reached 100 million euros, both of which are also absolute records.

In the 2022/23 season, Barcelona secured a record number of new sponsors, contributing 97.6 million euros, including deals with Spotify, Bimbo, and Whitebit, as well as new agreements with ScotiaBank and Stanley, among others. Of particular significance were the 7.8 million euros generated from women's football, a 95% increase compared to the 2021/22 season.

The club's net debt has decreased for the second consecutive season, declining from 680 million euros as of June 30, 2021, to the current figure of 552 million euros as of June 30, 2023.

