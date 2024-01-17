Barcelona extended an offer to Mourinho to assume the role of coach

Jose Mourinho's agent, Jorge Mendes, has offered the services of his client to Barcelona, as reported by El Nacional.

Sources indicate that there is currently full confidence in Xavi Hernandez. However, everything will hinge on his upcoming results. If Barcelona fails to stabilize its performance, faces elimination from the Cup or the Champions League against Napoli, or endures a series of defeats in La Liga, it could expedite Xavi's dismissal. Laporta and Deco are exploring alternative scenarios.

Nevertheless, it was added that Barcelona's president, Joan Laporta, has vetoed the invitation to Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese tactician is familiar with the Catalan club and could bring order to the dressing room. The main obstacle lies in the fact that the "Special One" previously worked at Real Madrid and often clashed with Barcelona.

Joan Laporta partially agrees with Mendes but still vetoes Mourinho's appointment. In his view, Jose has done too much harm against the Catalan club.

Recall that earlier reports suggested that Girona's head coach, Michel, will replace Xavi at Barcelona next summer. The Barcelona leadership has already held three meetings with the 48-year-old specialist, making significant progress in the negotiations.