RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Barcelona extended an offer to Mourinho to assume the role of coach

Barcelona extended an offer to Mourinho to assume the role of coach

Football news Today, 10:51
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Barcelona extended an offer to Mourinho to assume the role of coach Photo: https://twitter.com/Mercado_Ingles

Jose Mourinho's agent, Jorge Mendes, has offered the services of his client to Barcelona, as reported by El Nacional.

Sources indicate that there is currently full confidence in Xavi Hernandez. However, everything will hinge on his upcoming results. If Barcelona fails to stabilize its performance, faces elimination from the Cup or the Champions League against Napoli, or endures a series of defeats in La Liga, it could expedite Xavi's dismissal. Laporta and Deco are exploring alternative scenarios.

Nevertheless, it was added that Barcelona's president, Joan Laporta, has vetoed the invitation to Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese tactician is familiar with the Catalan club and could bring order to the dressing room. The main obstacle lies in the fact that the "Special One" previously worked at Real Madrid and often clashed with Barcelona.

Joan Laporta partially agrees with Mendes but still vetoes Mourinho's appointment. In his view, Jose has done too much harm against the Catalan club.

Recall that earlier reports suggested that Girona's head coach, Michel, will replace Xavi at Barcelona next summer. The Barcelona leadership has already held three meetings with the 48-year-old specialist, making significant progress in the negotiations.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Everton and Norwich emerged victorious over their opponents in the replay of the FA Cup Football news Today, 17:32 Everton and Norwich emerged victorious over their opponents in the replay of the FA Cup
Girona easily advanced in the Copa del Rey, defeating Rayo without any complications Football news Today, 17:25 Girona easily advanced in the Copa del Rey, defeating Rayo without any complications
Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 17:06 Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey
Chaos at the AFCON match. Zambia scores against DR Congo from 30 meters. PHOTO Football news Today, 16:19 Chaos at the AFCON match. Zambia scores against DR Congo from 30 meters. PHOTO
Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 14:42 Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel
Asian Cup. Qatar narrowly beat Tajikistan to secure a place in the play-offs Football news Today, 11:39 Asian Cup. Qatar narrowly beat Tajikistan to secure a place in the play-offs
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:32 Everton and Norwich emerged victorious over their opponents in the replay of the FA Cup Football news Today, 17:25 Girona easily advanced in the Copa del Rey, defeating Rayo without any complications Football news Today, 17:06 Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 17:06 EPL club needs Kimmich; Barcelona is in negotiations with Michel. Top transfer news for January 17 Football news Today, 17:01 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:57 AFCON. DR Congo and Zambia failed to determine the stronger side Basketball news Today, 16:51 The assistant of Golden State’s coach, Dejan Milojević, has passed away Football news Today, 16:19 Chaos at the AFCON match. Zambia scores against DR Congo from 30 meters. PHOTO Football news Today, 15:57 Several AS Roma players found themselves embroiled in a conflict with Mourinho Football news Today, 15:33 Brentford has officially announced the loan signing of a defender from Tottenham
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Elina Svitolina vs Victoria Tomova prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Tennis Today Varvara Gracheva vs Dayana Yastremska prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Basketball 18 jan 2024 Illawarra Hawks v Cairns Taipans prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Brisbane Roar v Macarthur prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Basketball 18 jan 2024 Anadolu Efes vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Ivory Coast vs Nigeria prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 by Oliver White Basketball 18 jan 2024 Virtus Bologna vs ASVEL prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Unionistas vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Famalicão vs Braga prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Napoli vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips on 18/01/2024