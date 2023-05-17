Barcelona desires to acquire the leader of Bayern Munich

Barcelona is interested in acquiring Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich.

It is expected that the German midfielder would serve as a replacement for Sergio Busquets.

According to journalist Ferran Martinez, 28-year-old Kimmich is considering the possibility of a move to Barcelona, and he finds the project under the guidance of manager Xavi appealing.

At the same time, the Spanish coach holds the German footballer's abilities in high regard.

Kimmich's contract with Bayern Munich is valid until 2025.