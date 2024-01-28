RU RU NG NG KE KE
Barcelona conceded the most goals in 2024 among top league clubs

Barcelona conceded the most goals in 2024 among top league clubs

Football news Today, 12:33
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
In the 22nd round of the Spanish La Liga, Barcelona suffered a home defeat against Villarreal with a score of 3-5.

Xavi experienced his 26th defeat as the head coach of Barcelona, setting a new record for the most losses among Spanish coaches of the team. The previous record belonged to Juan Jose Nogues, who lost 25 matches at the helm of the Catalan team from 1942 to 1944.

The team has already conceded 15 goals in eight matches played in 2024. No team in the top 5 leagues has conceded more goals during this period – Sevilla conceded 13 goals in six matches, and Frosinone conceded 13 in four games.

Interestingly, in the current La Liga season, Barcelona has conceded 29 goals in 21 matches, ranking eighth-worst in the championship. The team is in 3rd place in the standings. The next match is scheduled for January 31, when Barcelona will play against Osasuna at home.

