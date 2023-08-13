Barcelona close to signing Manchester City and Portugal star

Defender of Manchester City and the Portuguese national team, João Cancelo, is close to transferring to Barcelona, according to AS.

According to the source, the Catalan club has practically agreed on the loan of the player for one year. In the summer of 2024, Barcelona will have a priority option to buy the Portuguese player. The transfer of the player is being insisted upon by the head coach of Barcelona, Xavi Hernandez.

Cancelo, who is 29 years old, moved to Manchester City in the summer of 2019 from Juventus. The transfer fee amounted to €65 million. He has played a total of 154 matches for the Cityzens in all tournaments, scored nine goals, and provided 22 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027. He has also played for Benfica, Valencia, Inter, and Bayern Munich.

Cancelo has been playing for the Portuguese national team since 2016. He has played a total of 44 matches for the Portuguese national team, scored eight goals, provided six assists, received seven yellow cards, and one red card. In the 2018/2019 season, he won the UEFA Nations League with Portugal.