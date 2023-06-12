Barcelona close to signing African talent

Senegalese defender Mikail Faye from GNK Dinamo Zagreb is close to a move to Barcelona, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

According to the source, the Catalan club is prepared to pay five million euros for the player. Barcelona is ahead of Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund in the race for the African talent.

In the current season, the 18-year-old Faye has appeared in 14 matches across all competitions for Dinamo Zagreb, scoring one goal and providing one assist. His contract with the club is valid until January 18, 2027.