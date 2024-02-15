Barcelona is thinking about signing a left winger. We know what options are being considered

Barcelona is grappling with issues concerning the flanks of their attack and experiencing an imbalance in their wing play, hence their desire to secure the services of a left winger in the summer, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

According to sources, the Catalan club is in need of a genuine left-sided winger. Additionally, it has been reported that Barcelona has dismissed the prospect of acquiring Mohamed Salah from Liverpool due to his exorbitant valuation. They are now closely monitoring Arsenal's representative Gabriel Martinelli, expressing interest in Napoli's Hvicha Kvaratskhelia, and considering Brighton's winger Kaoru Mitoma.

Furthermore, they are contemplating a contingency plan - the return of Ansu Fati from his loan spell at Brighton. However, this option is not a priority for the Catalans.

It is worth noting that Barcelona is planning a significant overhaul of their squad in the summer, with a new candidate emerging for departure from the club. As reported by Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona is not ruling out the possibility of selling one of their brightest talents, Alejandro Balde, at this stage. However, for this to materialize, the Spanish champions must receive a highly advantageous offer.